Himanshi Khurana On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘It Affected My Health, My Blood Pressure Dropped’

The tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput has not only shocked his colleagues in the industry but has also left his fans deeply upset. While a major part of social media is busy debating on topics varying from nepotism to mental health, few others are remembering the actor and his remarkable work with immense love. In the same vein, in an interview with the Times of India, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana revealed her first reaction when she heard the sad news and the effect it had on her health.

Himanshi shared, "I am following a journalist on social media so when I saw posts on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, I used to get scared and be worried every morning that we will get to hear such more news. On Sunday June 14, I was sleeping when my manager told me about Sushant. With him the thing is he had this magical aura which everyone could relate to. So, when he passed away everyone we all connected with him as if we all knew him personally. I was in a state of shock, I could get thoughts about him from mind. I simply kept thinking what wrong must have happened with him. It affected my health, my blood pressure level dropped."

She went on to add, "He was very intelligent, brilliant actor, good-looking, was doing well in his career, was earning nice, was from a good family. He had everything in life so what made him do that people kept discussing this. But they don't understand that sometimes name, fame, money is not the only thing that makes a person happy. These things can't buy it. Sometimes, despite having everything in your life, you are lost and you fail to make others understand what is bothering you. I don't know what Sushant was going through and why he couldn't share his feelings or problems with anyone."

