Himanshi Supports Asim Riaz Post Break-up With Her Fiance, Asks Fans Not To Be Insensitive

While Salman Blamed Asim, Himanshi Blamed Shehnaz For Her Break-up With Her Fiance

It has to be recalled that during weekend ka Vaar, Salman had blamed Asim for Himanshi and her boyfriend's breakup. On the other hand, the Punjabi singer had blamed Shehnaz Gill for her split with her fiancé. She told HT, "She (Shehnaz) poisoned my boyfriend's elder brother's mind. She told him a lot of false things about me. The brother discussed all that with my boyfriend. This disturbed my equation with Wirk no end. And let me also tell you that it created a rift between the two brothers."

Himanshi Supports Asim

Himanshi took to social media and made a serious of tweets in which she asked fans not to blame Asim as it was not his fault. Take a look at her tweets: "I'm sry Asim apko aj suna pda mere lie bhi shocking tha..... u need motivation this time n I'm also very upset ........or one more thing jo teriyan mohabattan song me mere saath hai he's just co-singer woh chow nahi hai ..........me n Asim support each other ......."

The Punjabi Singer Says Hers & Asim’s Bond Is Pure

"Mr Vindu Dara Singh ji don't cross your limit that's asim n my pure bond .........apke smj se pre hai smj bhi nahi paoge app ....Asim ki love life me apko interest nahi lena chaiye I'm sure young age me app me bhi feelings hogi......mere lie asim is most decent person 😒😒"

‘Will Clear Everything, Don’t Be Insensitive’

"I know my fans n Asim fans are upset main bhi hu ...not in state of mind but I blve kuch acha hone wala hai ...ye meri or Asim ki personal life hai but I'm happy asim ne aj strongly bola I do n will forever......don't talk negative bcz boht sari pure feelings involved hai hmaari."

"Will clear everything don't be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he's upset .....rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ....kisi ki koi galti nahi hai ...but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai."

‘No One Has Right To Judge My Personal Life’

Recently, she tweeted, "No one has right to judge my personal life ....it's me who's going thru this........... na asim galt hai na chao na main situation hi aisi hai..... aisa sabki zindgi me up down ata hai bus hmara logo k sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai........."

Will Himanshi Consider Getting Into Relationship With Asim?

Himanshi had even said that she misses spending time with Asim. She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "The time spent with him in the house will be a lifetime memory for me."

When asked if she consider getting into a relationship with Asim as she is single now, Himanshi said, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. It could be anything. Let's see."