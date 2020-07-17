Himanshi Khurana Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Shares The First Look Of Her Music Video, Distance!

A few days ago, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana had revealed that she wasn’t keeping well for a while and had undergone COVID-19 tests. She had also assured her fans that she will share her reports once they are out.

And now, Himanshi’s manager has shared her test results by tweeting, "Thank you for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi 's report for covid-19 is negative. Grateful to that almighty." Himanshi, then re-tweeted the post with a smiley emoji on her page. Check out the tweets below:

On the other hand, just before the negative test result copy was shared, Himanshi also surprised her ardent fans by dropping the first look of her upcoming music video titled 'Distance’ that’s all set to release on July 20, 2020.

By the looks of the poster, Himanshi will be seen in a uber cool and glam avatar. She captioned the post as, “Distance #himanshikhurana 20 july.” (sic).

Presented by T-Series, 'Distance’ has been composed and penned by Bunty Bains and boasts of Desi Crew’s music. The stylish number has been shot by Robby Singh for Bunty Bains Productions and Gurpreet Khetla.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi was previously seen alongside beau Asim Riaz in the song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. The Bigg Boss 13's popular Jodi has always displayed crackling chemistry on the screen including their previous music video, 'Kalla Sohna Nai'.

