Himanshi Reveals Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Used To Mock Asim As He Tried To Be John Cena!

Housemates Used To Mock Asim As He Tried To Be John Cena

Himanshi told the leading daily, "I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces."

Himanshi Is Proud Of Asim

The Punjabi singer-actress added that Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to stay fit or exercise in the house. She is proud of him as his fitness and his journey in the house are taking him places.

The Punjabi Singer Says...

She further added, "I am very happy for him and super proud. When I got evicted from the show, they started teasing Asim and taunting him that he was behind me and I left him. But destiny had something else planned and I went inside for him. When I went inside, I said it loudly I have come inside for Asim."

Asim Will Be On Cloud Nine

When asked what Asim's reaction would be when he gets to know that John Cena has shared his pictures on Instagram, Himanshi said that he will be very excited and happy. She also added that he will be on cloud nine because it is a big achievement.