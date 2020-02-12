Himanshi Reveals Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Used To Mock Asim As He Tried To Be John Cena!

    For Quick Alerts
      Asim Riaz is one of the most-talked about Bigg Boss 13 contestants on social media. Many want the Kashmiri model to win the trophy. Even many celebrities have been supporting him. Recently, WWE wrestler John Cena shared a couple of pictures that made Asim's fans extremely happy. They were proud of him that he is being recognized internationally as well. Asim's girlfriend and his Bigg Boss inmate Himanshi Khurana had also tweeted about the same. In conversation with TOI, Himanshi revealed that housemates used to tease Asim as he tried to be John Cena and now if they get to know that the WWE wrestler himself has extended his support to Asim, it will be like a tight slap on their faces!

      Himanshi told the leading daily, "I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces."

      The Punjabi singer-actress added that Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to stay fit or exercise in the house. She is proud of him as his fitness and his journey in the house are taking him places.

      She further added, "I am very happy for him and super proud. When I got evicted from the show, they started teasing Asim and taunting him that he was behind me and I left him. But destiny had something else planned and I went inside for him. When I went inside, I said it loudly I have come inside for Asim."

      When asked what Asim's reaction would be when he gets to know that John Cena has shared his pictures on Instagram, Himanshi said that he will be very excited and happy. She also added that he will be on cloud nine because it is a big achievement.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
