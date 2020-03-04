Himanshi Khurana Reveals Her First Pay Cheque; Says Paris Hilton Wished Her On Her Birthday

First Pay Cheque & First Crush

While talking to TOI, Himanshi revealed about 'All My Firsts' moments of her life. She revealed that her first pay cheque was Rs 2 lakh for a brand and her first crush is Ram Charan Teja (South Indian actor).

The First Biggest Achievement

She also revealed the first biggest achievement of her life. She said, "The biggest achievement of my life has to be when I was wished by Paris Hilton on my birthday. She wished me on my birthday and even showered compliments on me that I am gorgeous and I have beautiful eyes, very pretty. It was a big deal for me and I felt over the moon."

When Asim Made Her Feel Special

It has to be recalled that during initial days of her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Himanshi ignored Asim and told him that she was committed. But post her break-up with her fiancé (Chow), she re-entered the house and expressed her feelings towards Asim.

About Asim, Himanshi revealed as to how he took care of her in the Bigg Boss 13 house when she was ill. She told the leading daily as to how he made her feel special, "I never observed Asim carefully during my stay initially. In fact, I used to ignore him at the beginning, but when I fell ill, he took care of me and did not leave my side."

Asim Fought With Bigg Boss For Her

She added that Bigg Boss had given her a task of guarding the house all night, but he requested BB that if he could do the task as she had fever. She also added that Asim fought with Bigg Boss and kept saying that he could do the task on her behalf.

Asim Kept Checking Her Temperature Entire Night

Himanshi revealed that Asim kept checking her temperature in every hour that entire night and sat holding her hand. She feels that that moment was the first time when Asim made her feel special.