Himanshi Khurana Unfollows Asim's Brother On Twitter & Insta; Says She Is Ready To Face All Hate!

‘I’m Ready To Face All The Hate’

Himanshi tweeted, "I'm ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it's our life 😒."

Did Umar Ask Shurti To Hide Her Relationship With Asim?

Meanwhile, it is being said that Shruti Tuli is Asim's girlfriend. A Spotboye report suggests that Asim and his brother Umar had asked Shruti to keep her relationship with Asim under wraps so that Asim could play freely inside the Bigg Boss house. Unfortunately, Asim got attracted towards Himanshi in the Bigg Boss house.

Asim’s Father & Brother Against Himanshi!

The report also suggests that Umar and Riaz Ahmed Choudhary are against Himanshi, and they don't want Asim to contact her. Asim, who apparently got to know about this, is angry with his brother and father.

Umar Rubbishes Report

But Umar has rubbished the report and tweeted, "This shows that for content they can do anything! Their top sources?? Really!Who are these sources? And can u restrain someone in this time and tell them what to do?? Everything is clear but still they wanna dig graves and bring some shitty news! M so done with them."

Vikas Exposes Umar!

But we wonder what Umar has to say about the video shared by Vikas Gupta, in which Asim was seen telling to Himanshi about his family. Asim was seen telling in the video that 'Just because of this fame from Bigg Boss if my family thinks that they can control me, my life and you in it, I can tell them, I don't owe you anything because they don't owe me anything."

Himanshi Unfollowed Umar On Insta & Twitter

As per the latest report, Himanshi has unfollowed Asim's brother Umar Riaz on Twitter and Instagram. The Khabri tweeted, "So @realhimanshi has unfollowed @realumarriaz on twitter Insta And @lostboy54 has Followed Her Whats happening now. Was this All a Drama by Himanshi to Get Publicity, Degrade Asim and to get a clean chit for herself inside BB by defending most of the things about her???" - (sic)

Umar Tweets Against Himanshi!

Now, Umar too has tweeted against Himanshi. Himanshi's friend Nidhi wrote, "Asim ki puri family to @realhimanshi K b against hai.. Agr support ni kr skte to hate spread Krne ka to mtlb ni.. Andr Ki baatein kisi ko ni pta hoti.. Thode tym ka show Dekh k judge krlo bs..." Umar replied to Nidhi and tweeted, "Ab yeh karenge support #Asim ko! Haan ?? Inko sab pata hai kaun kisko support kar raha hai! Yeh banenge ab Asim ki family. Thoda door raho aur hawa aane do!"