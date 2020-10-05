Himesh Reshammiya Offers Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Contestants A Chance To Sing In Bollywood Movie

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning over everyone’s heart courtesy the amazing performances by the wonderful contestants that are a part of the show.

After celebrating the 80’s era by keeping the charm of classics alive with Bollywood stars like Amol Palekar, Annu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, the popular reality show is now one step closer to the finale and they will be seen celebrating this on the next episode. While each contestant will be seen singing the most colourful songs from Bollywood, Himesh Reshammiya will make a shocking announcement that will surely bring a hint of excitement in the lives of two Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs contestants.

After listening to Kolkata’s young Ranita Banerjee sing 'Radha Kaise Na Jale’ along with co-contestant Aryananda Babu, Himesh Reshammiya couldn’t help but give a life-changing offer to the young girls. The singer, who is also currently composing music for Rajkumar Santoshi’s next film, offered the young girls a chance to record a version of one of the tracks in the Bollywood movie. In fact, Himesh also went on to do a mock test with the young girls and recorded them singing live on the stage.

The ace judge further added, "There are three versions of this song in the movie, out of which one is a duet and the other is a solo. The third version is what I want you both (Ranita and Aryananda) to sing and it should also be picturised on you. I am sure you guys will truly deliver an outstanding performance.”

With many such colourful performances on the peppiest tracks of Bollywood, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be enjoyable and lively. While Gurkirat’s young and energetic voice to the songs 'Tung Tung Baje’ and 'Oh Ho Ho’ will get everyone grooving, Saee Joshi and Tanishka Sarkar are ought to sway the judges with their calm and composed rendition of 'Sawar Loon’ and 'Dayan re Dayan’.

All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will have a lot of melodies and surprises for the viewers. To know more, tune into Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm, only on Zee TV!