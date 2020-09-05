Hina Khan Beats Jennifer Winget, Nia & Shehnaaz To Become Times Most Desirable Women On TV 2019

Hina Khan

On grabbing the first spot, Hina told TOI, "TV has given me everything that I wanted and more. I have a lot of respect for the medium and all my contemporaries. I must say that the title of the most desirable woman on TV is quite intriguing, and I accept it with a lot of love. It's like being called the most-dreamed-about girl (laughs), who wouldn't like that?"

Jennifer Winget & Nia Sharma

At second spot is Jennifer Winget, who was recently seen in Beyhadh 2, followed by Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma, who recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India trophy.

Erica Fernandes & Karishma Tanna

Erica Fernandes, who impressed the fans with her role of Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has bagged the fourth spot. Naagin actress Karishma Tanna, who won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 bagged the fifth place in the Times 20 Most Desirable Women on TV 2019.

Divya Agarwal, Shivangi Joshi & Surbhi Jyoti

While Divya Agarwal, who won Ace of Space, managed to occupy the sixth place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti have managed to grab the seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Meisha Iyer & Nimrit Ahluwalia

Splitsvilla 12 runner-up Meisha Iyer, who was seen in Ace of Space, is at the ninth place followed by Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur at the tenth place in the Times 20 Most Desirable Women on TV 2019.

Other TV Actresses

Bigg Boss 13's Hiamanshi Khurana, Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill, Excuse Me Madam's Nyra Banerjee, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan's Krystle D'souza, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant's Ridhima Pandit, Splitsvilla 12 winner Priyamvada Kant, Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya, Daayan actress Tinaa Dattaa and Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna's Shrenu Parikh have grabbed top 11 to 20 spots at Times Most Desirable Women on TV 2019, respectively.