Hina Khan's Boyfriend Rocky Slams Sonam Kapoor For Her Tweet On 'Karma' & 'Privilege'!

Sonam’s Tweet

For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor's tweet read, "Today on Father's Day id like to say one more thing, yes I'm my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I'm privileged. That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud To be his daughter."

Rocky Slams Sonam

Rocky commented, "So, every individual who's been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma' in thr past life? By that logic, I can't begin to imagine ur next life @sonamakapoor ! Respectfully M'am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG."

‘Thumbs Up For Accepting Ur Reality’

He further wrote, "Btw this western version of a sacred cosmic balance is d reason why d poor r left in this country on d roads by d rich, privileged n powerful. Justifying cruelty in d name of ‘Karma' by d high, mighty n powerful.Thumbs up for accepting ur reality n respect ur opinion otherwise!✌🏽"

Users Agree With Rocky

Many of them agreed with Rocky's statement. A user wrote, "Absolutely right Rocky you nailed it bro," another user commented, "Good you called it out. No one gave @sonamakapoor the right to rub her privilege in others faces with righteous karma crap. There's a line between righteousness and gratitude... one is arrogant other us graceful."