      Hina Khan & Dheeraj's Humko Tum Mil Gaye Is Out: Fans Love The Song & #HiRaj's Magical Chemistry

      Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who were recently seen in Naagin 5, announced a music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye'. As promised, the song is out now and fans loved every bit of it! The soulful romantic ballad is sung by Vishal Mishra and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri. The song portrays the journey of a couple's undying love & resilience.

      Fans Love The Song & #HiRaj's Magical Chemistry

      It's not only a soulful track, but also gives out a beautiful message that ‘Love can heal all wounds'. Fans also found Hina and Dheeraj's chemistry magical and have nicknamed them as #Hiraj. Take a look at a few comments!

      CKjatti1

      "This song #HumkoTumMilGaye is going to break all records love the song . And most importantly chemistry of #Hiraj is something worth to watch ❤️@eyehinakhan @DheerajDhoopar."

      @Prasoon_katare

      "Such a melodious and beautiful song #HumkoTumMilGaye is! #Hinakhan is looking sooo pretty ❤️💯 like always. How she changed her expressions in just a sec. #Dheeraj and her chemistry 💯🔥.Loved the song.@eyehinakhan ❤️."

      Love_KundaliBhagya

      "LOVE CAN HEAL ALL WOUNDS #HumKoTumMilGaye @DheerajDhoopar @eyehinakhan loved this beautiful song with a simple yet great message ❤ Both of your expressions, chemistry were magical. Enjoyed it totally 💚."

      @hinaxstan

      "#HumkoTumMilGaye Loved it. Sooo soothing Expressions and screen presence of @eyehinakhan is inexplicable She nailed it. Her chemistry with Dheeraj is sooo realistic ..."

      Sumit

      "My cutiepie @eyehinakhan This song #HumkoTumMilGaye is going to break all records love the song so much. And most importantly chemistry of #Hiraj is something worth to watch ❤️@eyehinakhan @DheerajDhoopar."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Read more about: hina khan dheeraj dhoopar
      Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 15, 2020
      X