Hina Khan’s Father Blocks Her Debit & Credit Cards; Says He’ll Give Her Rs 200 To Buy Coffee

Hina Khan shares a great bond with her father. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress usually shares videos from their funny conversations on her social media account. Recently, she shared a few such videos on her Instagram stories, wherein she was seen asking her father as to why he has blocked all her debit and credit cards. She even asked him how she will buy a coffee, to which he said that he will give her Rs 200 to buy a coffee, but won't give her the cards.

The actress' father's intention of blocking her cards is valid, as he wants her to save money and not to spend it unnecessarily.

In the videos shared by Hina, her father can be seen setting her bed while Hina says, "Mere paas koi debt ya credit card nai hai. Can you listen to me?" To this her father said, "Nai, apko chaiye koi debt/credit card." The actress, who was shocked with her father's move asked, "You blocked all my cards, Kyun?"

Hina's father can be then seen telling, "Kyonki aap karcha karoge. Iss time lockdown ka time hai, pyse kitna bacha sakte ho bachao." She then said, "But you can't be blocking all my cards. How do i shop? Even if I have to buy a cup of coffee, how do I buy it?" To this, he says he will give Rs 200 cash for the coffee.

Hina insists that he return all her cards, to which her father strictly says, "All your cards, I have locked. You will not get any card."

Meanwhile, recently, Hina was seen in Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani senior along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. The actress is active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her latest posts.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Touches Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan's Feet; Housemates Get Emotional