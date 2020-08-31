Hina Khan Feels Biased Media Trial On Rhea Chakraborty Might Damage Her Career Forever

Not just fans, friends and family members, even many celebrities are supporting the moment 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput'. Hina Khan is among the celebrities, who is supporting the moment, but the actress wants the media to have a balanced view and not to come to conclusion. She feels that the biased media trial on the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty might damage her career forever.

Hina was quoted by HT as saying, "We are all fighting for the right cause- Justice for Sushant- but it doesn't have to be this way. Since the last few weeks, all that every channel talks about is the Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. I am not saying don't talk about it but have a balanced view."

About the media trial of Rhea, the Naagin 5 actress further added, "At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone."

Hina also feels that there are many other important issues of our country that media needs to focus like rising number of COVID-19 patients and domestic violence to name a few.

The actress says that nepotism does exist. But she asks is it fair to tag someone's name with words like suicide and murder, as by doing this they are destroying people by simply blaming and trolling them. She feels that it can be detrimental and can destroy someone, especially in this pandemic when everyone is fragile and sensitive. Hina hopes the truth comes out.

