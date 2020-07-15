    For Quick Alerts
      Hina Khan Gives EPIC Reply To A Fan Who Asked Her To ‘Upload Quality Content’ Instead Of Gym Videos

      Like many other celebrities, Hina Khan has been very active during the lockdown on social media. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame actress has ensured to post gym and fitness videos to motivate fans on social media.

      Hina’s feed has been a constant source of joy for her followers but one particular fan recently expressed his disappointment and urged her to 'upload quality content’ instead of workout regimes and videos. The user tweeted, “10 freaking million views on Hina’s Reel Video. This is insane @eyehinakhan! Stop posting gym reel & upload quality content only.”

      Hina was quick to take notice of the comment and decided to give the social media a befitting reply. She shared the comment and wrote, “My dear, You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone. If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so that too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though.”

      For the unversed, in a recent interview with IANS, the actress had shared her views on Nepotism by stating, “If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director."

      Hina Khan On Nepotism: 'If I Sign One Big Film & It Doesn't Work, I Won't Get Another Chance

      Hina Khan Reacts To Non-Payment Of Dues: Producers Should At Least Give Actors Half The Amount

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 23:59 [IST]
