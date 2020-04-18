Hina Khan On Cannes Debut: Big Indian Designers Considered Me A Nobody As I’m A TV Actor

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Hina Khan surprised everyone by participating in Bigg Boss. She was trolled for the same and many even said that she made a mistake by entering the controversial reality show. But the actress proved them wrong! She bagged Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and has been super busy after Bigg Boss. She did a few web series and also has a few Bollywood projects in her kitty.

Interestingly, she made her Cannes debut and took everyone by surprise. She was praised for her looks and confidence. Her red carpet look became iconic and most-talked about on social media. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed how Indian designers made her feel like a nobody.

Hina revealed to the entertainment portal that her team members advised her to carry confidence on the red carpet, which she did and it did work wonders! She said that the television celebrities are looked down upon and are given fewer opportunities and added that the division between Bollywood and television celebrities still exists. She further said that foreign designers were ready to style her, but Indian designers weren't as pleasant as them!

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress said, "People, all these big designers of India, they still look down upon TV celebs. They thought she's just a TV celeb, she won't be able to carry the outfit like a Bollywood celebrity. They considered me a nobody because I'm a TV actor."

It has to be recalled that Hina was mocked by a magazine editor for her Cannes Film Festival appearance. But many television celebrities came out in support of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and slammed the editor.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai & Hina Khan's Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition Gets Scrapped!