      Hina Khan On Rashami Desai’s Fighting Spirit: She Is Growing And Doing Better

      Actress Hina Khan is one of the closest friends of Rashami Desai. When Rashami was in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Hina visited her several times and gave some important advice to her.

      Speaking about her bond with Rashami Desai, Hina Khan told Pinkvilla, "I have always been there, with Rashami, we never call each other, maybe a little bit of insta-chat, but have this invisible bond. I am telling you we don't talk and we don't meet but I know what is happening in our lives and I know what she is doing, and that is what happens after Bigg Boss, you are everywhere."

      Hina Khan and Rashami Desai

      Rashami Desai has gone through a very bad phase of her life during her Bigg Boss 13 journey. Her ex-boyfriend, Arhaan Khan allegedly hid information about his former wife and a child from her. Even Salman Khan guided Rashami to handle the situation bravely. Interestingly, Rashami came out of that phase like a fighter.

      Praising her fighting spirit, Hina Khan further said, "I like how she is growing and she is doing better. I can sense what decision she is taking for what reason and when I dm her and I tell her, we both agree. I have always liked Rashami, and even though I haven't supported anyone openly but I was very glad how she got out of everything she went through and after that hug I gave her, I was so happy how she came out as a warrior."

      Meanwhile, Hina Khan recently showed her sketching skills on Instagram amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress made Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's directorial venture, Hacked. On the other side, Rashami Desai bagged a role in Naagin 4 after coming out of Bigg Boss 13 house. She ended up on the 4th position in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
