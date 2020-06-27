Hina Khan On Nepotism: 'If I Sign One Big Film & It Doesn't Work, I Won't Get Another Chance'

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has raised many questions, especially how the outsiders are treated in Bollywood. Nepotism is yet again discussed on social media and netizens are seen slamming star kids like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others. Recently, Hina Khan shared her views on nepotism in the industry in an interview.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame actress said, “If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director."

She went on to add, "Star kids or people who are from the industry have the privilege. They won't be affected if one of their films don't work but if I sign one big film and it doesn't work, I won't get another chance. The only difference is, no matter their films work or not, they have back to back films."

For the unversed, Hina recently resumed work by dubbing for her upcoming film Unlock that is all set to stream from June 27 on Zee5. Sharing her glimpse from #UnlockTheFilm on social media, the 32-year-old wrote, "An Actor has no choice.. you got to do what you got to do.. Be it dubbing or shooting.. we only take risks to entertain you honestly.. and will continue to do so.. All we need is your support , love and appreciation #ActorsLife." (sic)

