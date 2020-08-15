Hina Khan Opens Up About Saying Yes To Naagin 5 And The Criticism Meted Out To The Series

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 premiered on August 9, 2020, to much fanfare and Hina Khan in the role of Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin on the supernatural series is being loved by the audiences. The actress recently opened up and shared her reason for saying yes to the new season of the super hit franchise.

Hina told Pinkvilla, "I thought this is the perfect time because I don't see films or digital shoot beginning in the next two months, at least. So, I thought this is the perfect opportunity and it is not like a typical daily soap, family drama, it is Indian folklore which is presented in a very nice way and it is seasonal. I thought let's just utilise the time."

On being quizzed about the trolling and criticism meted out to the series, the actress replied, "You will have criticism for everything. You will have people speak bad things about a project, or actors or anything you do, but at the end of the day, what matters is the numbers. It is a super hit franchise, people watch it and love it, that is what matters to everyone. But I don't disagree that there is a difference in VFX and everything but you cannot really compare, considering the situation right now with budget constraints and the way we shoot and the unprecedented times right now where everybody's paycheck is cut to half. Right now, it is more difficult.”

“It is very easy to criticise but you have to understand the pressures they deal with. I don't these comparisons are valid, especially not with television. If you want to compare, compare with films or digital because they get time. What do you expect? At the end of the day, you are the ones watching and then trolling, and because of that, they continue doing it,” she added.

