Hina Khan Reacts To Non-Payment Of Dues: Producers Should At Least Give Actors Half The Amount

Many TV actors, in the last few months, have come forward to speak about the non-payment of their dues and other financial inconveniences as shoots were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, Hina Khan shared her views on the subject in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Hina said, "This is absolutely bizarre that such things are happening. I know there is this one show where the cast and crew are reaching out for help, it is so sad. The producers should at least give them half the payment, I understand that even they are in crisis but then they were the ones to take the risk, we are not the risk-takers. For me, a producer has found me, it is their duty to deliver the remuneration they have signed me for and it is my duty to deliver in my performance and the working hours. If I have delivered my part, they need to deliver their part."

She went on to add, "If tomorrow that show would have been doing extremely well, it is not like they would have given the share of profits with actors, then how can they expect them to wait for this long? I understand the crisis, but when you take the risk of becoming a producer, you have to have your risks calculated, you have to keep an amount separately in case things don't work out. But they don't do it. Why can't they calculate their risk? Turning a producer is a huge responsibility and they need to pay their dues."

