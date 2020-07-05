    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hina Khan Reacts To Non-Payment Of Dues: Producers Should At Least Give Actors Half The Amount

      By
      |

      Many TV actors, in the last few months, have come forward to speak about the non-payment of their dues and other financial inconveniences as shoots were halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, Hina Khan shared her views on the subject in an interview with Pinkvilla.

      Hina said, "This is absolutely bizarre that such things are happening. I know there is this one show where the cast and crew are reaching out for help, it is so sad. The producers should at least give them half the payment, I understand that even they are in crisis but then they were the ones to take the risk, we are not the risk-takers. For me, a producer has found me, it is their duty to deliver the remuneration they have signed me for and it is my duty to deliver in my performance and the working hours. If I have delivered my part, they need to deliver their part."

      Hina Khan

      She went on to add, "If tomorrow that show would have been doing extremely well, it is not like they would have given the share of profits with actors, then how can they expect them to wait for this long? I understand the crisis, but when you take the risk of becoming a producer, you have to have your risks calculated, you have to keep an amount separately in case things don't work out. But they don't do it. Why can't they calculate their risk? Turning a producer is a huge responsibility and they need to pay their dues."

      ALSO READ: Hina Khan On Nepotism: 'If I Sign One Big Film & It Doesn't Work, I Won't Get Another Chance'

      ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani & Dalljiet Kaur React To Insane Power Bills; Arjun Jokes 'My Friends Call Me Bijli’

      Read more about: hina khan lockdown
      Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 20:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X