Hina Khan Ready To Romance Mohsin Or Rohan On-Screen; Says It's High Time We Should Break Barriers
Hina Khan is one such actress in television industry, who is known for breaking barriers! The actress, who started her career with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as ideal bahu, went on to do the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and showcased her adventurous side. She then surprised everyone by doing controversial reality show Bigg Boss, and since then there is no looking back. After Bigg Boss, she did glamorous and negative role (Komolika) in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and was also seen in music videos! Recently, she was seen in a music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar which was appreciated by viewers. The actress wants to continue breaking stereotypes. While talking to ETimes TV, Hina revealed that she is even ready to romance her on-screen son and son-in-law Rohan Mehra or Mohsin Khan!
Hina Khan On Breaking Barriers
Hina was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am again making an effort to break the barriers which is why we were cast opposite each other. The makers of the song loved the love-hate relationship between Dheeraj and me in Naagin 5. I said yes immediately. I said why not break the barriers and set an example that no matter what characters you played in your last project, if you look good on-screen you should do the project."
Hina Doesn’t Mind Romancing Mohsin Khan Or Rohan Mehra
She further added, "Tomorrow, if I am offered a song and I have to romance Mohsin Khan or Rohan Mehra on-screen I will do it why not. I will make sure I justify the song and we look good as a couple. End of the day we are actors and I feel nobody will question us. If we perform and our chemistry is visible, nobody is going to question us and it's high time we should break these stereotypes."
Hina Is Daddy’s Girl
Hina also revealed that she is daddy's girl and her father has been her partner in crime. The actress revealed that she left Mumbai lying and only her father knew about it. While her mother and other family members thought she was in Delhi, it was her father who knew where she was and what she was doing.
The Actress Says…
"My father has been my partner in crime in whatever decisions I have taken in life. In the future also whatever I will do or now whatever I am doing, I am going to share with my father. I have always been my dad's princess. Even during Bigg Boss 11, it was written behind my bed 'Daddy's Girl' and that I have been since childhood."
Also Read: Hina Khan & Dheeraj's Humko Tum Mil Gaye Is Out: Fans Love The Song & #HiRaj's Magical Chemistry
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth, Hina & Gauahar To Enter As Guests; Jasmin & Others To Be Put In Quarantine!