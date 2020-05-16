Hina Khan Remembers Her Cannes Debut By Sharing An Inspiring & Heart-Warming Video; Thanks Fans

A Year To Cannes

Hina shared the video with the caption, "A Year to Cannes! Nothing can be something if it is not acknowledged for what it's worth. So, in a way the worth of everything is dependent on the recognition of it. I tried my best in every role I played, every character, every thing I do to break the path, to break the stereotypes, to break the so called norms and to break the barriers of possibilities. And will keep on doing so as long as I walk on this planet."

Hina Thanks Fans For Loving & Supporting Her

"But, I can never have done or achieved anything without the acknowledgement and recognition of my work and my attempts. You out there ! You made it possible! You walked along with me. You accepted the Change wholeheartedly, you embraced my risks lovingly and you inspired me to keep doing it. And I promise to continue...just like the day I walked for my first audition.. just like the day I walked a year back in Cannes .. I will keep walking .. I will continue... 🙏🏻."

Hina’s Speech On Time Is Inspiring

In the video, she shared pictures from television debut (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Cannes debut. Hina's speech in the video about time is inspiring. The video had her voiceover, in which she was seen saying that she doesn't fight time but work with it, and uses its challenges to create new opportunities.

Fans Shower Love

Fans showered her with love in the post. They wrote, "Congratulations hina now u come to a long way people know u as hina ❤️❤️," "Ur the 😘😘inspiration for all ❤️❤️❤️really hardworking u are❤️❤️lots of love sher khan," "Proud of you 🙌👏👏" and "keep shining di... god bless..always☺️✨."