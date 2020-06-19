Hina Khan Resumes Work Post Lockdown; Reveals She's Sh*t Scared!

Hina Says She’s Shit Scared!

Hina shared a few pictures as she resumed work on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Work work work Dubbing Shit Scared" and "Fully equipped Warm water sanitizer and mask on Buttt that's not how it works I can't dub with my mask on #ActorsLife."

‘I Just Did Not Feel Safe’

She further shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen dubbing and wrote, "This was my first outdoor work activity post lockdown... Trust me I just did not feel safe.. this is just a glimpse of an actors life.. I sanitised everything around before I began.. tried dubbing with the mask on butt thts not how it works.. As an actor either I do it with full dedication or I just choose to not do it..."

The Actress Writes…

"I tried to maintain a distance from the mic and dubbed.. but guess what, it din work, I was told my voice is not clear.. I realised it's so so unsafe to inhale and exhale so close to microphone... God knows how many of them have dubbed in the same studio before me.. God know who amongst them was a carrier, God knows if some droplets still remained on the microphone."

Studio Is Taking Precautions

But she then said that the studio too complete precautions and was sanitised. She wrote, "However the studio is taking full precautions and sanitising the place properly and regularly... But one careless move can be fatal unfortunately... We as actors pay a huge price and really work hard, I realised everyone in the next room and in the studio remained masked throughout except me..."

Hina’s New Look!

Sharing the glimpse of her new look Suhani from #UnlockTheFilm and wrote, "An Actor has no choice.. you got to do what you got to do.. Be it dubbing or shooting.. we only take risks to entertain you honestly.. and will continue to do so.. All we need is your support , love and appreciation #ActorsLife."