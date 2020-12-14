Hina Khan On Bigg Boss 14: The Contestants Are Too Nice To Be In The House, Viewers Need A Lot Of Masala

Hina Khan recently opened up about Bigg Boss 14 and her stint as a toofani senior on the controversial show. In an interview with HT, the actor revealed, “Honestly speaking, I would rather go like this than as a contestant. I don’t think I will ever go as a contestant, I have done my part and I have moved on in my life. I have reached a certain stature in my life, so I would rather go with a lot of respect and come back with the same respect.”

On being quizzed about BB 14’s lower ratings and what might be lacking in this season, Hina said, “I have not seen the rating but I got to know that it was not doing very well. I think they (contestants) are too systematic and organised, too good to be on the show. I think viewers need a lot of masala and fights and a lot of plotting and planning which is not happening in this season. People are really nice to be in the Bigg Boss house.”

The actress also spoke about whom she thinks can win the show. Hina added, “I think all four of them are doing really well, I want one of them to win. Three of them: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin are from my team only, Eijaz Khan is the one who’s not from Team Hina. They have spent so many weeks in the house, it is so hard.”

For the unversed, Hina has just returned after vacationing in the Maldives. She will soon be seen in her new film, Wishlist that revolves around a young couple who suddenly realise that life is too short to waste even a moment.

