Hina Khan Says People Didn’t See Her Film In Theatres Because ‘It Didn’t Star A Big Star’s Daughter'

After having ruled on television for more than a decade, Hina Khan made her big-screen debut in Vikram Bhatt-directed Hacked earlier this year. However, the film didn’t perform well at the box office but was later released on an OTT platform. The actress recently opened up about her Bollywood debut and why it performed badly at the ticket window but ended up being one of the most-watched movies online during the lockdown.

Hina was quoted by HT as saying, “Recently Kareena (Kapoor Khan) spoke up about nepotism and said quite bluntly, 'If people feel there is so much nepotism, then don’t watch our films’. I agree that it’s the audiences, who decide what they want to watch- be it movies of star kids or newcomers or others. We make so much effort to get our movies into theatres but if we don’t get enough audiences, then blaming nepotism doesn’t help.”

She went on to add, “People didn’t watch my debut film Hacked in theatres, because it didn’t star a big star’s daughter. Hacked was one of the top-most watched films during the lockdown on OTT. I want to urge the audiences to give us a chance to make it a level playing field. Bollywood mafia insider-outsider- these debates will end if audiences give us equal opportunities.”

On being quizzed about the boom in digital consumption amid the shutting down of theatres, the actress replied, “I feel for the considerable future, digital will rule and I am very happy with the opportunities I have been getting. People have responded to my acting and commented that they have seen growth in my performance and so have I.”

ALSO READ: Hina Khan: While Shooting For Humko Tum Mil Gaye, We Actually Had A Good 10-12 Outfit Changes

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Beats Jennifer Winget, Nia & Shehnaaz To Become Times Most Desirable Women On TV 2019