Hina Khan, Shivangi-Mohsin, Helly-Rrahul & Others Perform In Star Plus & Colors' New Year Special Events

Star Plus’ New Year Special: Shaheer & Erica Perform

Shaheer Sheikh performed on the stage with back to back sensational performances as the warrior prince Arjun (Mahabharat character) and charming Abir (Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke character). Erica Fernandes set the stage on fire with her performances to the songs ‘Husn Parcham', ‘Ishq Shava' and ‘Suraiyya Jaan Legi Kya'.

Mohsin & Shivangi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's popular jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan gave some sizzling performances to the songs ‘Ghungroo', ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' and ‘Burj Khalifa'.

Hina Khan & Others

Hina Khan, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (as Akshara) and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (as Komolika) too gave some power-packed performance. Karan Patel-Divyanka Tripathi, Tony Kakkar and Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Rupal Patel also performed.

Colors TV New Year Special: Helly & Rrahul Perform

On the other hand, Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir, who play the roles of Ridhima and Vansh in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, will be seen giving some sizzling performances in Dil Se 2021 programme. Helly shared a glimpse from her performance in which she was seen dancing to the song 'Makhna'.

Shruti Sharma & Nimrit-Avinesh

Shruti Sharma, who plays the role of Chamcham Rani/Kahaani in Namak Issk Ka, will be performing to the song, 'Chikni Chameli'. Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi, who play the roles of Meher and Sarab in Choti Sarrdaarni will be performing to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue rap 'Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta', which was created by Yashraj Mukhate.

New Year Special Programmes’ Date & Timings

Although Star Plus' New Year programme was aired a couple of days ago, the repeat telecast will be aired on December 31 at 11 pm. On the other hand, Colors TV's New Year programme will be aired December 31 at 7 pm.