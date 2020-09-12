Hina Khan: While Shooting For Humko Tum Mil Gaye, We Actually Had A Good 10-12 Outfit Changes

Actress Hina Khan is once again creating quite a rage on social media and other platforms, with her upcoming music video 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', which is all set to win hearts on September 15, 2020.

Having had to shoot the video amidst the lockdown in a short span of time, Hina and the team surprisingly pulled off the entire shoot quite well and with great speed, in turn bringing out an amazing looking final product.

Also, giving utmost prominence to Hina's entire attire and look throughout the video, a lot of nuances in regards with her makeup, hair and dressing were taken care of, to the extent that Hina actually had to undergo a lot more changes in all three aspects, compared to what she has done in her previous projects.

While the constant changes were many, Hina quite enjoyed getting into new getups for the shoot. Speaking about the experience of how different shooting for 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' was, Hina shares, "Music videos usually require a maximum of 2- 3 outfit changes at the most, but while shooting 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' we actually had a good 10-12 outfit changes for the entire video. It was not only restricted to my outfits, as each getup had a different hairstyle and different makeup as well, so while it was quite a long process it was great fun!"

She further added, "Somehow people are always wanting to know what I wear, how I wear it and what goes behind decoding my looks, so a lot of importance was given to all of them through the video, and the team ensured that every look of mine had something unique and stylish about it!"

Also Read: Hina Khan Beats Jennifer Winget, Nia & Shehnaaz To Become Times Most Desirable Women On TV 2019