Hindi Diwas: Shubhangi Atre, Kamna, Yogesh & Others Share Fond Memories Of Their Hindi Teachers

Yogesh Tripathi

"I shared a bitter-sweet relationship with my Hindi teacher. He was quite a unique personality. Banyan, lungi aur haanth mein radio, was his trademark and his way of teaching was as unique as him. But that made the subject more fun and interesting for us, resulting in me grasping and mastering the language with finesse."

Rohitashv Gour

"The Hindi language unites us all. Hindi is a part of my daily routine, be it at home or at work. As a student, it was my favourite subject, and I encourage my children to speak in it, as the language is carried on generation after generation through us."

Manmohan Tiwari

"My Hindi teacher, Nautiyal Ji believed that no other language is as beautiful and diverse as Hindi. One of the areas he encouraged me to read, write and grasp was Hindi literature and poetry. I still remember the first Hindi poem I recited in class, and I continue to love reading and to write poetry."

Jiten Lalwani

"I always enjoyed Hindi classes, and my Hindi teacher always pushed me to excel and become fluent it. Today, I am happy that I have mastered this language, both spoken and written all thanks to her. I prefer speaking Hindi to express myself as the words flow naturally and beautifully."

Shubhangi Atre

"My mother taught me Hindi, and she is the reason I am exceptional in the language. I am a proud Hindi speaker, and I feel that everyone should feel the same."

Sarika Bahroliya

"My Hindi teacher, Vandana ma'am had distinctive methods of teaching us to make it interesting and easy for us to grasp which made me fall in love with the Hindi language. I was lucky to have such a creative and inspiring teacher."

Kamna Pathak

"Having done my honours in Hindi literature, I take immense pride in knowing the language. I even represented Hindi at an international level through a play. My teachers made me feel comfortable in the language."

Manish Wadhwa

"My Hindi teacher was exceptional and made sure that I never settled for mediocrity and strived for the best. With lots of practice, she helped me perfect my speech in Hindi, which has helped me immensely in my dialogue delivery, especially since I play roles in mythology shows."

Vidisha Srivastava

"Hindi has a special place in my heart, my mother Meena Srivastava was a Hindi teacher, and so I had the luxury to have someone so close to me to help me with the subject at home, and at school, Abhay Sir was my guide. I am so thankful to both for all their valuable lessons that helped me better my language."