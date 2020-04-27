Hindustani Bhau On Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp Group: ‘Asim Isn't A Part, Even Sidharth-Shehnaz Aren't!'

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak is one of the most entertaining contestants to have been a part of Bigg Boss 13. In a recent interaction, he expressed his amusement over the hullabaloo over Asim Riaz not being a part of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants’ WhatsApp group.

For the unversed, a few days ago, Shefali Jariwala had told Telly Chakkar that the Bigg Boss 13 housemates stay in touch through a WhatsApp group that Vikas made post the culmination of the show. However, what got everyone talking was her statement about Asim Riaz not being a part of the group.

And now, Bhau has expressed his bewilderment about the group and Asim’s absence becoming a talking point on social media. He went on to divulge that it's no big deal as Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are also not a part of the group.

Bhau was quoted as saying, "Look, Asim may not be in that group because he doesn't interact much anyway. The group contains people who talk rapidly and are clued in to what's being written or exchanged. If you go to see, even Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are not a part of that group."

All in all, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that a few former housemates prefer to stay away from the group. Bigg Boss 13 was filled with fights with many inmates unable to stand each other in the glasshouse. And as a result, the controversial season was a massive hit as it was able to grab the viewer's attention.

