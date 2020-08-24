I Would Be A Mother Exactly Like Indiawaali Maa: Suchita Trivedi

When we speak of unconditional love, it's that of a mothers. Sony TV's latest offering Indiawaali Maa highlights that you're never too old to need your mother, even when you have conquered the world. Starring Suchita Trivedi, Akshay Mhatre and Nitesh Pandey as the lead protagonists, the viewers will witness the most endearing story of a mother set on a journey to help her son through difficult times.

Actress Suchita Trivedi, who is recognised for her remarkable work in Indian Television Industry, will be essaying the role of Kaku in the show. Essaying the role of a determinant, encouraging and a doting mother to Rohan, Kaku proves that a mother can go to any extent for her children.

While the actress has just started her marital life back in 2018, she has taken inspiration from her mother and mother-in-law to essay Kaku's character. But when asked if she was a mother, would she be like Kaku, Suchita said, "Indiawaali Maa is not just the show, I am associated with, it is a part of me now. I would be a mother exactly like Indiawaali Maa and will be a strong pillar to my kids. I would like to know if they are doing okay and the tiniest detail in their lives even they have achieved great things and doing well for themselves. That's what it takes to be a great mother like Kaku and that's how I have seen my mother too."

On being the part of the show, Suchita said, "Indiawaali Maa is not just a show, it is an inspiration for me in real sense as a child always needs the support of the mother, be it any phase of life and Kaku character is leaving no stone unturned to help her grown-up son who believes that he can manage his problems. The endearing story is something that everyone will be able to relate to."

