Ikyawann Actor Prachi Tehlan Ties The Knot With Businessman Rohit Saroha, Shares Wedding Picture!
Diya Aur Baati Hum and Ikyawann fame actress Prachi Tehlan walked down the aisle with her Delhi-based wildlife conservationist-businessman beau, Rohit Saroha on August 7, 2020. For the uninitiated, Prachi, who is also a former Indian basketball player, in the last few days, has been sharing many pictures from her wedding festivities with her fans and followers on her social media handles.
The 26-year-old has now shared a picture from her nuptials (pheras) whilst mentioning the wedding date in her caption. Prachi wrote, “7.8.2020 ❤️Wedding Date ❤️ @rsaroha #weddingbells #ithappened #prachitehlanwedsrohitsaroha #Prahit #beautifulbond” (sic). Take a look at the pic below:
For the unversed, a few days ago, the actress also shared a picture from her haldi ceremony day. The gorgeous bride to be had adorned a beautiful yellow outfit designed by Vidhi Verma. The actress gave a shout out to the fashion designer in her post and wrote, “Yellow for Haldi is a MANDATE! Loving every bit of the process 😍”
View this post on Instagram
💛💛 Styling : @rishuguptaa Outfit : @vidhiverma_acoutureatelier Jewelry : @kohar_jewellery Makeup: #DilshadAhmadKhan Hair: @hairstylist.arvindsharma Photography: @preetshot @vblitzcommunications #indianwedding #shaadifunction #PrachiTehlanwedsRohitSaroha #lockdownwedding #familyfun #indianweddingcelebrations #shaadi #Prahit #Hitachi #togetherforlife 🥰
A post shared by PRACHI TEHLAN (@prachitehlan) on
Prior to this, on August 6, 2020, Prachi posted multiple pictures with Rohit from their mehendi ceremony. She shared her happiness online and revealed the beautiful snaps and wrote: "Finally we get to click some beautiful pictures together!"
ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Samantha To Sushanth; Tollywood Celebs Congratulate Couple
ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Here Are The Delicacies Hosts Are Likely To Serve The Guests