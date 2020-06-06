In Massive Support, Women Are Questioning The Rape & Death Threats Targeted Towards Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor is being subjected to rape and death threats on social media for certain questionable scenes that were earlier blurred and now, deleted from her web-series. Looking at the hurling of abuses at her which out rightly outrage her modesty as a woman, women from all across came in massive wave of support of her.

While some questioned the disturbing nature of sending rape threats to a woman, the others called out the police, women cell to take account of the situation as well as come in support by tagging their handles. Some also gave a fact check and asked the need for blowing the issue up when the scenes have already been deleted. Ekta Kapoor is being bullied on social media and that has outraged everyone. The social media went abuzz with a massive counter conversation on Ekta.

A user wrote, “They are asking @ektarkapoor’s nudes to be circulated. They are not doing it because they are patriots. They are doing it to show an independent woman her place. Tomorrow they will do it with any other woman if they get away with it. @Mumbaipolice @NCWIndia”

They are asking @ektarkapoor’s nudes to be circulated. They are not doing it because they are patriots. They are doing it to show an independent woman her place. Tomorrow they will do it with any other woman if they get away with it. @Mumbaipolice @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/AgLSmbzA9B — Noorjah 🌸 (@NoorJha786_92) June 6, 2020

Another user wrote, “@CPMumbaiPolice please look into this producers like @ektarkapoor are being theatrened by such petty criminals strict action needs to be taken”

@CPMumbaiPolice please look into this producers like @ektarkapoor are being theatrened by such petty criminals strict action needs to be taken https://t.co/xFzF56RzBA — bharatii K Dubey (@bharatidubey) June 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Triple X-2: Hindustani Bhau Sends Legal Notice To Ekta; Says, 'Apologise Or Pay Rs 100 Cr To GOI'

ALSO READ: Hindustani Bhau Reveals He's Getting Calls From 'BIG' People After He Filed Case Against Ekta Kapoor