Indeep Bakshi Gets Death Threats; Says ‘I'll Stop Singing If You Say, For Me Family Is Important’

Singer-rapper Indeep Bakshi, who participated in Colors TV's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, is currently staying indoors as he has been getting death threats for collaborating with singer Sumit Goswami. Apparently, Sumit, who is currently in jail, has been named in the suicide video of a businessman who hung himself and accused the former for not returning his money. Indeep is Sumit's co-singer in the recent release, Raaj.

Indeep has clarified that the song was shot before the incident took place and he was unaware about the same. He further added that he was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house but due to the death threat he has locked himself up in his house.

Indeep was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I was going to go to Bigg Boss 14, and had wrapped up all my shoots, but who knew what was coming up for me. Who'll feature in a song is not in our hands. I just rapped, edited the song, and featured in it. It's in the hands of the music company, they have the rights, and also decide when they'll release it."

Indeep said that he was only professionally associated with that person and that too on behalf of a song shot via the company. He added that for the company, the controversy is good and that is totally their concern. The track was shot two months ago and was supposed to release in November, but was out in October.

He further added, "After the poster of Raaj came out, I went to a convenience store, and I had to filter whether people there are my fans or going to kill me after they recognised me. I ran from there. I posted a picture of my dad on social media on his birthday, and people wrote comments like 'maar denge'. I can't even ask for help, because nothing has happened. They'll hit my car, and someone wrote on my bonnet 'panga kyun liya'. I'm not against anyone, I have only written the rap. More than half of the artists are scared of working with me now, because of the threats. My mom is crying all day long, I don't know what to do. If you want, I will even stop singing as for me, my family is everything."

