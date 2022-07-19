Independence Day 2022: Fauji, Sea Hawks, Saara Akaash, 5 Patriotic Shows That Are A Must-Watch

Fauji

Shah Rukh Khan debuted on television with Fauji. The show was aired on Doordarshan and revolved around the life of Abhimanyu Rai (played by SRK) in a commando school. It was a light and engaging show. The direction, unique script and superb acting attracted the viewers.

Sea Hawks

Sea Hawks that starred Om Puri, R Madhavan, Niki Aneja, Milind Soman, Anup Soni, Simone Singh, Manoj Pahwa and others in the lead roles was aired on DD Metro in the late 90s. It was number one show for almost a year. With Annirudhya Mitra of UTV being its executive producer, the Anubhav Sinha directorial show was based on the life of Indian Coast Guard officers. It was the only Indian TV show that was shot on land, air, water and under the water in various locations including Mumbai, Goa, Daman and Mauritius.

Aarohan

Aarohan, which was aired on DD National, was written and produced by Pallavi Joshi, who also played the lead role, Nikita Sachdev. The show takes place in a make-believe world about women cadet joining Indian Navy, as women were not allowed to join Indian Navy back then. The show starred Shefali Shah, Anju Mahendru, Satyen Kappu, Amit Behl, Arun Bali and Harsh Chhaya in the lead roles. R Madhavan also did a cameo in the show.

Samandar

Samandar depicted the story of Indian navy. The show produced by Wing Commander Anup Singh Bedi VSM (Ret.), supported by jatt musician/singer Col (Dr) Sultan Singh Malik from the Indian Army, featured Vineeta Malik, Samir Soni, Girish Malik and Aman Verma in the lead roles. Real Indian Navy officers also made special appearances on the show.

Independence Day 2022: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can't Wait To Watch!

Independence Day: 5 Non-Bollywood Stars' Portrayal Of Indian Historical Characters We Can't Miss



Saara Akaash

Produced by Miditech, Saara Akaash starred Sai Deodhar, Shakti Anand, Sonal Sehgal, Kiran Kumar, Parmeet Sethi, Manav Gohil, Manish Goel and Anuj Saxena in the lead roles. The show depicted personal and professional lives of Indian Air Force officers. The show, which was aired on Star Plus in 2003, was supposed to end in 2004, but got a year's extension due to good viewership.