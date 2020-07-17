India’s Best Dancer Is All Set To Make A Grand Comeback; Geeta Kapur, Remo D'Souza & Terence Reunite

After a long haul, India's Best Dancer is all set to make a grand entry over the weekend with renewed episodes. Yes, you heard it right! This weekend will see a lot more dancing, refreshed energy and irresistible camaraderie on India's Best Dancer. Recently, the show went on floors and shot its new episodes, which turned out to be a reunion for the original trio of judging - Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Remo D'Souza.

Originally helmed by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora, India's Best Dancer had identified its Top 12 contestants. The show returned in Malaika's absence, just for the initial episodes. However, Remo graciously stepped in as the special guest to fill the void and it turned out to be a glorious reunion - a bond of friendship that goes back in time.

The contestants didn't let the energy drop and raised the bar with their exceptional performances. From giving a tribute to the men in uniform to celebrating the house helps and appreciating all the noble work done by the healthcare staff, each jodi (contestant and choreographer) has a story to tell and it was straight from their heart.

Adding their tadka, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh spared no one and were their usual selves keeping the mood light and entertaining. Given that the episodes are being shot without the live audience in the studio, both Haarsh and Bharti compensated for the same with their wit and humour. While Harsh was vocal about him missing Malaika, Bharti had her share of banter with Remo and Terence.

Remo D'Souza shared, "I am very happy and excited to be on the show with two of my really close friends and witness some of the best performances by India's top 12 dancers. I love the show format and it is going to be very interesting to see these experienced choreographers guide the best talents of India."

Geeta Kapur further added, "Honestly, coming on the set has calmed me down as I feel safe. All the necessary precautions have been taken and the entire crew is well prepared and well equipped. I thank the makers for taking such good care of not just us but the entire crew working on the show. While you will see me, Remo and Terence sitting apart and maintaining a distance, we are quite close and connected through our hearts... there is no distance whatsoever. It felt great to be back on the judges panel and to see these contestants perform after so long. There was this pent-up energy that I could see in all of them - a craving to be on the stage. And they didn't disappoint at all!"

Terence Lewis said, "I am very happy to be back on the set. I would like to thank the makers for taking a decision and starting the shoot with utmost precaution and care. I have missed this whole atmosphere of learning and mentoring, and I am happy to see everyone full of energy and enthusiasm. Shooting for this episode made me nostalgic because we had Remo with us and it took me down memory lane. The contestants as always amazed us with their performances and Harsh and Bharti kept up the tempo! But more than that, the stories and the conversations moved me the most. All of us have been through difficult times and it's just so inspiring to see the never-give-up attitude, taking things in one's stride and just focusing on moving forward."

Malaika Arora said, "I am thrilled that the shoot of India's Best Dancer has resumed. I can't wait to get back to the set and reunite with my co-judges. While I couldn't make it for the first episode, I am thankful to Remo for stepping in. A huge shout out to all the contestants... I'll be back soon."

