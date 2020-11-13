India’s Best Dancer’s Bharti Singh & Malaika Arora Reveal Their Diwali Plans

Bharti’s Diwali Plan

Bharti Singh said, "Diwali is the festival of lights and the start of a new year for many. On this auspicious occasion, I've learnt the true meaning of togetherness from my parents and the same is followed at my in-laws place as well. It's the time to appreciate your near and dear ones and dress up in you finest with a lot of positivity and hope in your heart. Both Harsh and I have prayed for health, wealth & happiness of our loved ones every year and this year is no different. Having said that, the only change this year is the celebration is going to be very limited and in a close group. I am looking forward to family time and watching the city decked up in a festive glow."

Malaika Wants To Spend Time With Family & Friends

Malaika Arora said, "May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life. Amidst the current pandemic, I have learnt that friends and family are all that matters. I have prayed for good health and fortune for everyone around me each year and have done the same this year as well. I will only wish for everyone to celebrate Diwali responsibly and cause no harm to the people and animals around you. I look forward to spending time with family and my dear friends and enjoy the warmth of Diwali in a responsible manner."

Indian Idol Judges To Grace India’s Best Dancer

Meanwhile, Indian Idol judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani along with host Aditya Narayan will light up the stage of the dance reality show.

With the festivities just around the corner, India's Best Dancer promises to make this Diwali special and momentous for its viewers. Inching closer to the finale, India's Best Dancer will reveal its Top 5 finalists of the season. While contestants Tiger Pop, Shubhronil and Mukul are already in the Top 5, who will join them in the ultimate battle to win the most coveted title? Adding to the fervour of India's Best Dancer, which has enthralled the audience week on week, Indian Idol judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani along with host Aditya Narayan will be seen taking the entertainment quotient a few notches higher, making the Mausam on the set even more awesome! And that's not all. A special treat is in store for the viewers as they will get an interesting sneak peek into Indian Idol - Season 12. The judges and contestants of India's Best Dancer were absolutely spellbound!

Indian Idol Judges Encourage India’s Best Dancer Contestants

From encouraging the contestants, to shaking a leg with them and getting stumped by Bharti and Harsh, the Indian Idol team will leave no stone unturned to pep up the contestants for the finale and appeal to the audience to vote for their favourite contestant. This weekend, the baton will rest with the audience as they get an opportunity to vote for their favourite contestant one last time.

