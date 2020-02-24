Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale: Sunny Hindustani Wins The Trophy; Rohit Raut Bags The Second Place!

Special Performances From Judges & Host

The grand finale was an extravagant evening with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. Himesh Reshamiyaa, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan gave power-packed performances.

5 Finalists' Performances

- Ridham Kalyankick, who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, kick-started the performance by singing the song, 'Aahun Aahun' and Daler Mehendi's songs.

- Kolkata lad, Adriz Ghosh surprised the judges with his swag. He entered the stage by singing 'Ek haseena thi', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana' and other songs.

Rohit Raut from Latur performed to songs like 'Bekhayali' and 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'.

- Ankona performed to song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' 'Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana' and 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi'.

- Sunny Hindustani sang a medley of songs, which included 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri', 'Mere Rashke Qamar' and 'Halka Halka Suroor'.

Special Guests Of The Show

Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao graced the show. Krushna Abhishek tickled the funny bones of the audience.

India’s Best Dancer Host & Ek Dujhe Ke Vaaste 2 Actors At The Finale

The hosts of the show, India's Best Dancer, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa were welcomed by Aditya on the sets. The dance reality show will be replacing Indian Idol 11 from February 29. Ek Dujhe Ke Vaaste 2 actors too were present at the finale.

Finalists Tribute To Their Gurujis

- Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani perform to the song 'Dama dam mast qalandar'.

- The five finalists revealed how their gurujis i.e., judges helped them and dedicated songs like ‘mile ho jab tumse,' ‘Tere naam', ‘Kachi doriyon,' ‘Dil diya gallan,' and other. The judges were got emotional and teary-eyed.

Sunny Hindustani Wins Indian Idol 11

As per the live votes, Sunny Hindustani was declared the winner. A part from the trophy, Sunny received Rs 25 lakh prize money and a car. He will also get a chance to sing in an upcoming T-Series film.

The Runner-ups and Finalists Got…

Ankona Mukherjee was declared second runner-up, while third and fourth runner-ups were Ridham Kalyan and Adriz Ghosh, respectively.

The first and second runners-up received Rs 5 lakh and the other two got Rs 3 lakh. The finalists also received Rs 1 lakh from Lotus herbals, gift hampers from Cadbury Dairy Milk and Colgate.