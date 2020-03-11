Indian Idol 11 Host Aditya Narayan Announces 6-month Break From TV; Wants To Focus On Music Career

Aditya Narayan, who hosted Sony TV's singing-reality show Indian Idol 11, has announced that he is taking a six-month break from television to focus on his music career. The singer also assured his fans that this is not a permanent departure.

Aditya shared a collage of pictures from his shows and wrote his journey on television has been a humbling experience. The singer revealed that he is the only person who hosted three music reality shows back to back across three different channels and added that out of eight shows, three of them were top shows across all channels during its run.

Aditya wrote, "More than 350 episodes of content. That's roughly 3500 hours. If you sleep for 8 hours a day and watch me for the remaining 16, you can watch me non stop for more than 6 months. More than 100 live shows all over India & the world with my band, The A Team. Started touring with AR Rahman sir & sang for a few upcoming Hindi films. Released my first independent single & music video, 'Lillah' which has over 10 million views on YouTube so far. Add to that doing my riyaaz & working out almost everyday, rehearsals, meetings etc. My life's purpose has always been to make music. As much as I love TV, working on so many TV shows has not allowed me time to work on the level of & amount of music that I would want to. Hence, I am taking a sabbatical from Indian Television for 6 months to work on my debut album & music videos. My next 3 TV shows already signed so it's not a permanent departure." - (sic)

The Indian Idol 11 host also revealed what's in pipeline for years 2020 and 2021. He wrote, "What's in the pipeline for 2020 / 2021 Adi? * Debut album with The A Team * Debut solo album * Music videos * Feature film songs * 3 TV shows * Live concerts * Debut YouTube show." - (sic)

He also thanked everyone - fans, friends and family, who were a part of his journey. The singer added, "Thank you for the love, joy & memories to everyone (The list is gargantuan) Thank you family, friends & fans. Thank you god. Thank YOU for being a part of this wonderful journey. 25 years in & we are just getting started! Work hard, stay humble, spread love❤️🙏🏼." - (sic)

