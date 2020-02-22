Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Reveals Aditya Narayan Is Getting Married To His Girlfriend This Year!

The host of Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar's chemistry on the singing reality show has been grabbing headlines. Recently, there were also reports that the duo was getting married on the reality show, but later it was said that all this wedding drama on the show was just for entertainment. While talking to TOI, Neha called Aditya, a beautiful person. She also revealed that the singer is getting married to his girlfriend, this year!

Neha was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness."

Indian Idol 11 grand finale will be held tomorrow (February 22). Regarding her journey on the show, Neha said, "Indian Idol 11 has been an amazing journey and I feel fortunate to have shared the stage with legends like Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya."

She further added, "I also want to thank every person involved with the show. So lucky to have these guys supporting me throughout the journey."

Meanwhile, the cute jodi, Aditya and Neha will entertain the audience for one last time as they will be performing at the finale.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar On Ex, Himansh Kohli's Allegations: Don't Dare To Use My Name & Don't Become Bechara

Also Read: Aditya Narayan Reveals The Truth About Tying The Knot With Neha Kakkar On Indian Idol 11