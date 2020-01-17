Indian Idol 11: Sexual Harassment Case Against Anu Malik Closed Due To Lack Of Evidence

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several singers, including Sona Mohapatra, stepped down as Indian Idol 11 judge after the National Commission for Women sent a notice to Sony TV. The music composer had announced that he would be back after clearing his name. Anu was later replaced by Himesh Reshammiya on the show. As per the latest report, the National Commission for Women has closed the case due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in her statement that this is not a permanent closure of the case. She also added that the case can reopen if the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document.

Mirror claimed that Barnali Shome, Under Secretary, NCW, had written a letter to Madhuri Malhotra, head, Standards & Practices, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited dated January 3, 2020. In her letter, she stated that the NCW had taken cognizance of Sona's Twitter post alleging that ignoring the testimonies of multiple women of sexual harassment and assault, a person (Anu Malik) was made 'a judge for youngsters on national television'.

The letter also stated, "The Commission is in receipt of your response dated 06/12/2019 in the matter. In view of the above, I am directed to apprise you that the Commission has closed the case due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant."

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was travelling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it."

