Vishal Dadlani Used To Smoke 40+ Cigarettes A Day; Says Singing Softly Was Completely Impossible!

Indian Idol 11 judge and popular singer Vishal Dadlani made shocking revelations on social media. He revealed that he used to smoke more than 40 cigarettes a day and his voice had almost given up. But he never let anyone know that he was struggling. He also revealed that it has been six months that he has given up smoking completely and his voice is back to what it used to be. He asked people to quit smoking before it damages them permanently.

Sharing a video in which Vishal was seen singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Kinna sona tenu rab ne banaya', the Indian Idol 11 judge wrote, "I quit smoking on the last day of August 2019. After 9 straight years of 40+ cigarettes a day, and a year of vaping (which was worse!) plus my severe abuse of my vocals at concerts and during recordings...my voice had almost given up."

He added, "I never let anyone know, but I was struggling. My range, control, tone, everything was wobbling. Singing softly was completely impossible (any singer will agree, that's far more demanding than belting out a loud take!) Everything you've heard from me in the last 2 years, has been nowhere close to 100% of what I actually sound like."

Vishal further wrote, "BUT...NOW... Almost six months after quitting completely, my voice is almost back to what it used to be. My clean tone has returned, my control is a lot better (not yet perfect, though) and I'm actually happy to be singing again, instead of feeling discomfort and pain. 🤘🏼 Basically...what I'm saying is...if you smoke...quit now.before you damage yourself permanently."

(Social media posts are not edited)

