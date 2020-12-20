Indian Idol 12 Grand Premiere Dec 19 Highlights: The Top 15 Contestants Begin Their Journey On An Amazing Note

Indian Idol, the highly popular musical reality show Sony TV has returned with its 12th season. Indian Idol 12, which is also widely known as Indian Idol 2020, had its grand premiere on December 19, Saturday at 8 PM. The 8 promising singers among the top 15 contestants began their journey on an amazing note, with mind-blowing performances.

As reported earlier, the Top 15 contestants were chosen after the much-loved theatre round. While the 8 promising singers began their journey at Indian Idol 12 on December 19 episode, the rest of them will be back on the television screen with their performances on the episode that will air on December 20, Sunday.

Sireesha Bhagavatula from Vishakhapattanam was the first contestant to rock the stage of Indian Idol 12 grand premiere. The young talent performed the popular song Jiya Jale from Dil Se with flute maestro Naveen Kumar on stage. The judges were seen heaping praises on Sireesha for her energetic performance.

Sayli Kishor Kamble from Maharashtra entered the stage next. She stunned both the audiences and judges by performing the iconic song Piya Tu Ab To Aa Ja from Caravan. Himesh Reshammiya praised Sayli for matching up to Asha Bhonsle's iconic rendition, with her energy.

Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand won the hearts with his magical rendition of Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh. Vishal Dadlani, who is highly impressed with Pawandeep's performance, stated that his voice always reaches the hearts of audiences.

Sawai Bhatt from Rajasthan delivered one of the finest performances the Indian Idol stage has ever witnessed, on the grand premiere night. Sawai had tears in his eyes while performing on stage, which left both the fellow contestants and judges highly emotional.

Next entered Ashish Kulkarni, who set the stage on fire with his highly energetic rendition of O Hum Dum Soniyo Re from Saathiya. The young talent performed with the highly celebrated musician Stephen Devassy on stage, to the much delight of the audiences and judges.

Mohammed Danish from Muffazarnagar entered the stage next, along with Stephen Devassy. The duo performed together for the highly popular Ramta Jogi from Taal, thus leaving the music lovers absolutely mesmerized. He also entertained the audience with a small acting class, along with his lovely mother.

Anushka Bannerjee from Kolkata won the hearts with her performance of the iconic Lata Mangeshkar song Aa Jaane Jaan from Intaquam. The talented singer became emotional while sharing her battle with anxiety and the support her parent gave her, leaving judge Neha Kakkar in tears.

Samyak Prasana from Delhi won the hearts of both the judges and audiences by performing the pop song Dooba Dooba Rehta Hoon at the Indian Idol 12 grand premiere stage. The episode ended with Samyak's performance, and the next set of contestants are getting ready to rock the television screens tonight..!

