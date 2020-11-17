Indian Idol 12: Meet The First Two Contestants Of This Season; Here’s When The Show Will Be Aired

This time, Indian Idol 12's theme is 'Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam' and the singing reality show is all set to change the mausam of the nation. The show will be judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan will be hosting the show. A month ago, Vishal had given a sneak-peek of the first day of their shoot. Now the date and the first two contestants of the show have been revealed.

Anjali Gaikwad is the youngest contestant of this season. The 14-year-old girl, who hails from Maharashtra, has proved that the talent is not age bounded. Apparently, her performance at the Indian Idol audition left everyone awestruck and all the three judges could not stop gushing about her performance. She said, "The comments I got from the judges were very encouraging. I want to make sure I make my parents are proud and the first step towards that is through Indian Idol."

(In Picture: Anjali Gaikwad)

Apparently, Anjali has been learning music since she was very young and her inclination towards music is because of her father, who has been her teacher, confidant and supporter. The young contestant revealed that she wants to give the money that she gets from the show to her father as he is her inspiration for singing.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, the second contestant of this season is the pride of Andhra Pradesh, Shanmukha Priya, who is a young musical wizard. Shanmukha's parents are music teachers, and the trio had apparently been performing at various concerts across India. Yodeling is her unique talent, which gives her immense control over her voice.

Meanwhile, the show will be premiered on Sony TV from November 28, 2020 at 8 pm.

