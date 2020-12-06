Indian Idol 12: Singing Sensations Farmani And Farmaan Win Judges Hearts; Sibling Duo Excited To Be On The Show

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 2020, a brilliant pair of siblings named Farman and Farmani wow the judges with their performance. The talented Signers from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh revealed that they have overcome a number of difficulties.

However, what is really interesting about them is that they are a digital sensation known as 'Farman and Farmani Siblings'. The duo’s YouTube channel and videos have received more than 1 million views.

In fact, as soon as the pair of siblings came on stage, the judge of the show Vishal Dadlani immediately recognized them and said, "Oh my God! You are the same popular sibling duo who are making great music. Actually, I have recently shared a video of yours on my social media and I am very happy to see you here. Indian Idol is blessed with your arrival. "

The judges praised the sibling couple while Farman and Farmani expressed pride in being selected for Indian Idol. They said, “We have struggled a lot for this day and today we are thrilled to be on this prestigious stage. Our music has always been made fun of in our village, but today we have responded to all of them with the same music."

Farmani added, “Music has always been something which has inspired us and when we started our social media channel people around us weren't supportive and thought we were wasting our time, but with time they started appreciating us and our music."

