Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani, Neha & Himesh Begin Shooting; Vishal Shares Sneak-Peek Of First Day
Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows on television. Sony TV and the makers of the show are coming up with the all new season 12 and the team has already started shooting for the show. Indian Idol 12 will be judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Aditya Narayan will host the show.
Vishal Shares Day 1 Picture
Vishal Dadlani shared a picture from the first day of shoot and wrote, "#IndianIdol12 Day 1, here we go!!! Wish us luck!!"
Vishal, Neha & Himesh On Indian Idol 12 Stage
He also shared a video in which he, Neha and Himesh were seen walking with swag on Indian Idol 12 stage. He captioned the video as, "#DreamTeamVibes with @nehakakkar & @realhimesh, Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world."
Contestants Were Self-Quarantined
A source revealed to IE, "All the chosen contestants were flown down, and placed under self-quarantine for a stipulated period. Before entering the set, everyone also had to undergo Coronavirus tests. Also, like other reality shows, the live audience would not be present during the shoot."
Safety Measures On The Sets
The source further added, "There are a lot of contestants right now and the final auditions will begin. Although the team is maintaining proper social distancing, it was important to quarantine and test everyone before they came together on set. There are fewer crew members this time, and everyone is also dressed in PPE kits to maintain a precautionary environment."
Indian Idol 12 Auditions
Due to the pandemic, the initial auditions of this season were conducted digitally for the first time. The aspiring singers uploaded their videos of themselves signing on SonyLIV. Post this, another round of audition was held, and the contestants chosen from this round were called in for the studio round.
