Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani, Neha & Himesh Begin Shooting; Vishal Shares Sneak-Peek Of First Day

Vishal Shares Day 1 Picture

Vishal Dadlani shared a picture from the first day of shoot and wrote, "#IndianIdol12 Day 1, here we go!!! Wish us luck!!"

Vishal, Neha & Himesh On Indian Idol 12 Stage

He also shared a video in which he, Neha and Himesh were seen walking with swag on Indian Idol 12 stage. He captioned the video as, "#DreamTeamVibes with @nehakakkar & @realhimesh, Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world."

Contestants Were Self-Quarantined

A source revealed to IE, "All the chosen contestants were flown down, and placed under self-quarantine for a stipulated period. Before entering the set, everyone also had to undergo Coronavirus tests. Also, like other reality shows, the live audience would not be present during the shoot."

Safety Measures On The Sets

The source further added, "There are a lot of contestants right now and the final auditions will begin. Although the team is maintaining proper social distancing, it was important to quarantine and test everyone before they came together on set. There are fewer crew members this time, and everyone is also dressed in PPE kits to maintain a precautionary environment."

Indian Idol 12 Auditions

Due to the pandemic, the initial auditions of this season were conducted digitally for the first time. The aspiring singers uploaded their videos of themselves signing on SonyLIV. Post this, another round of audition was held, and the contestants chosen from this round were called in for the studio round.