      Indian Idol All Set To Return With Season 12; To Have Virtual Auditions Due To COVID-19

      Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol is all set to return with season 12 in the last quarter of 2020. It has to be recalled that every year the judges and anchor used to visit cities across India and select the contestants, but this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the show's format is changed. This year, the makers will conduct virtual auditions, where in the participants will have to audition from their own homes for the show.

      A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "The show will have online auditions this year, which will commence from July 25. Anyone, who wishes to participate, can send their audition entry from home. They will need to upload their video and if selected, they will get a chance to come to Mumbai for the main auditions. Due to the pandemic, it is important that auditions are done with social distancing rules."

      Aditya has sung for the show, which was shot by following social distancing guidelines provided by the government.

      Regarding resumption of shoot, a source told IE, "There is no clarity as to when the shoot would begin. As of now, we are just excited to start the auditions, which will be the first of a kind in the history of the show. While the team will miss the excitement of live auditions, this is the need of the hour."

      It is being said that Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani might continue to judge the show while Aditya Narayan will return as the anchor.

