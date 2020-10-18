Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Wedding Invite Goes Viral; See Picture!

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has managed to stay in the news for her wedding rumours with Rohanpreet Singh. She had shared a picture with Rohan and a caption that said, "You're mine."

This was followed by Neha sharing a poster of 'Nehu Da Vyah', a music video poster that’s going to release on October 21, 2020. It wasn’t clear whether Neha and Rohanpreet were actually getting married or they are promoting their new music video.

Amid the speculation, a fan of the couple has now shared a photo of a wedding invite that features their names along with other wedding details such as the names of their respective family members. The wedding date also features as October 26 followed by the reception venue which is in Punjab. Check out the post below:

This has bought the speculations to an end with Bombay Times also reporting that Neha and Rohanpreet are indeed going to tie the knot this month in Delhi.

Initially, Neha and Rohanpreet's comments on each other’s social media caught everyone's attention. This was followed by the du making their relationship Instagram official.

ALSO READ: Is Neha Kakkar Getting Married On October 21? Her Latest Post Leaves Everyone Confused!

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar Makes Her Relationship With Rohanpreet Singh Instagram Official; Says 'You're Mine'