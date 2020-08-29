Indian Idol's Renu Nagar Admitted To Hospital After Boyfriend Died By Suicide

Ravi Had Eloped With Renu

As per PTI report, the 27-year-old married man, had eloped with the singer. The police was quoted as saying, "Ravi and Renu had eloped and the girl's father had lodged an FIR against Shankar on July 1. The police traced them on August 24. Since then, the man was living in his house in Bharatpur."

Renu’s Father Had Filed Complaint

According to Aaj Tak's report, Renu's father had filed complaint with the police saying that Ravi had manipulated his daughter to go with him. The couple had returned home five days ago. Also, after recording their statements, the couple was allowed to leave.

Ravi’s Death Left Renu In A State Of Shock

Ravi consumed poison on Wednesday night (August 26, 2020) at home, and was taken to the hospital, where he breathed his last at around 11 pm. The news of his death left Renu in a state of shock and she fell unconscious. She was then admitted to the hospital.

The Singer Is In ICU

The singer's brother told Spotboye, "She is still in ICU but recovering. My sister fell into depression after learning Ravi had left the world, after which we had to admit her in the hospital late at night."

Renu’s Brother Says…

Renu's brother added that after they returned home, the duo was not in contact. He further added, "We really don't know what exactly went wrong in his family after which he consumed poison. I got a call from his brother late in the night saying that he has consumed poison. They reside 50kms away from our house. It takes around one and half hours to reach there. So, I told him if you need any kind of help please tell us but just save him. So he said we are getting him admitted to Mittal Hospital. We also reached there along with my sister but around 11:15 he was declared dead and hearing the news my sister also collapsed and I had to admit her in the same hospital around 11:30 pm."

As per Aaj Tak report, Ravi took tabla lessons at Renu's home and is survived by his wife and two children.