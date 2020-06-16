India’s Best Dancer: Did Malaika Arora Refuse To Take A Pay Cut?

Television industry will soon resume shoot. Many production houses are gearing up to resume shooting of their shows. It is being said that the makers of India's Best Dancer have decided to resume the work post June 27, 2020. Another good news is that Malaika Arora will be joining the cast! As the readers are aware, many production houses are facing financial crunch and asking actors to take a pay cut. It seems that Malaika was asked to take a pay cut, but she refused!

A source was quoted by Peepingmoon as saying, "Initially, the production was little sceptical to approach Malaika for the shoot as a lot of celebrities are still not sure to come back on the sets amid the ongoing pandemic. However, the team was surprised to witness Malaika's immediate reaction. She was excited to be back on the sets and sounded too eager to start the shooting with immediate effect. The team has assured the star to take all the necessary precautions before they resume the shoot. The talks are still on with Malaika's co-star and choreographer Geeta Kapoor and choreographer Terence Lewis."

As per the report, the producers demanded a wage cut for actors due to the current situation, and hence, Malaika was also asked to take a pay cut in her salary to compensate for the loss, however, she refused to it. The source revealed, "After a brief talk, the producers agreed to continue with her with the same salary package."

It has to be recalled that a few days back, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi had revealed how television actors are throwing tantrums on resuming the shoot. He had said that when his team reached one of his actors, he (without revealing the name) had demanded double per day pay and had set a few demands which were impractical to fulfil!

