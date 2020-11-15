India's Best Dancer Gets Its Top 5 Finalists; Who Amongst Them Will Win The Coveted Title?

The battle for the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer has certainly intensified. With the Finale on the anvil, India’s Best Dancer announced the Top 5 Finalists of this season. Out of the Top 5, three finalists had already been announced. With only two spots remaining, the excitement and nervousness was quite evident amongst not just the contestants but the judges as well. But amidst huge fanfare and aplomb, two of the most deserving contestants who got votes wholeheartedly from India making them a part of the Top 5 Finalists are Shweta Warrier and Paramdeep.

The Top 5 Finalists on India's Best Dancer paint a beautiful picture of diversity within India and in the world of dance. Each finalist has a different style through which they express their dance. Here's a look at the Top 5 Finalists:

Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop, a resident of Gurugram, is known for his popping. He has mastered the art of popping so well that the judges have nicknamed him HD Popper. He does his popping with so much finesse. The first finalist on the show, Tiger Pop has been proving his talent from the word go with support from his choreographer Vartika Jha. He has proved his mettle on the stage week on week and continues to be the shy, reserved, obedient boy with big dreams in his heart.

Subhranil Paul from Siliguri, brings the magic of the lyrical dance form to India's Best Dancer. His talent embodies multiple dance styles and he gives it a fresh appeal with the way he emotes and expresses each song. Since his first day on the show, Subhranil has outdone every performance, setting the right example of an artist who loves to improve upon his craft. The trio of judges has not only been impressed by his unique dance moves but his super calm & composed demeanour and his love for singing as well.

Mukul Gain, from Raipur, is known for his lifts, contemporary moves and techniques. Mukul excels in contemporary dance style and is appreciated for his clean moves. For someone who has been trying to make it big through various reality shows, will India's Best Dancer prove to be his gateway to achieving his dreams?

Shweta Warrier, the only girl in the Top 5 Finalists is the true embodiment of dance. Her expertise lies in Indian classical dance, but as someone with a creative bent of mind, Shweta revealed on India’s Best Dancer that she would like to describe her dance form as Street-O-Classical, which also hinges on freestyle dance. Her performances have been thrilling, week after week, and the judges have whole-heartedly applauded her for her energy, crisp moves and expressions.

Paramdeep Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has built his own fan following for his distinct combination of contemporary, hip-hop, and Bollywood dance forms. After being eliminated he was successful in proving himself and returned on the show as the wildcard entry. What sets him apart from the rest of the finalists is his innate ability to tell a story through his dance. Every performance that he has given, has been emotionally charged apart from being a visual spectacle. He celebrates the love for dance in all its purity.

From amongst the Top 5 Finalists, who will be India’s Best Dancer? Tune in to Sony Entertainment Television on 15th November at 8 PM to watch these Top 5 finalists make a final vote appeal before the Grand Finale! Don’t forget to vote for the best!