Indraneil Sengupta Reacts To Backlash He Drew For Calling Barkha ‘Neighbours Envy, Owner’s Pride'

A few netizens on social media were up in arms against Indraneil Sengupta for his recent caption of an Instagram post. The actor had shared a picture of his wife Barkha Sengupta’s silhouette, standing in their house balcony in a short black dress. He had written, 'Neighbours’ envy, owner’s pride 😀😀 @barkhasengupta ❤️”

This did not sit down well with a few of his followers who called out Indraneil’s choice of words and accused him of 'objectifying’ women. An irked female user wrote, "Was looking for the leash on her neck from the owner...Intellectual captions are rare, definitely onida had it... sadly not all does!"

Indraneil reacted to the same and defended himself by stating that it was said in fun. He replied by writing, "hahaha I knew the 'owner’ would draw some flak, but it’s just a fun use of the popular line."(sic). Check out the post below:

However, the user wasn’t convinced by the actor’s justification and conveyed the same with her counter reply. She wrote, "I definitely tried to find the fun but maybe I lack a good sense of humour. Or maybe in my own way I am trying to resent the idea of women being as addressed as an object that needs ownership. Your words matter more than my words, I would request you to use them wisely since we (women) have a different battle to fight every day, and sometimes a little hand of help matters more #thankyou."

For the unversed, Indraneil and Barkha have been married for many years now and have also acted together in Doli Saja Ke and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam respectively.

